The first trailer for The Politician season 2 is here and it’s wild

Netflix have released the first trailer for The Politician season 2.

Picking up immediately after the first one left off, season two will follow Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) as he battles Dede Standish (Judith Light) and her campaign manager Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) for the New York State Senate.

The trailer teases their petty attempts at winning the race: Hadassanah “generates countermeasures” by recruiting Astrid Sloan (Lucy Boynton) as a double agent and Payton’s team urge him to bug Dede’s house.

It sees the return of season one fan favourites such as Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch), Alice Charles (Julia Schlaepfer), McAfee Westbrook (Laura Dreyfuss), James Sullivan (Theo Germaine), Skye Leighton (Rahne Jones) and Ricardo (Benjamin Barrett).

Hollywood star David Corenswet also returns as his breakout character River Barkley, who can be seen advising Payton with his political campaign from beyond the grave, before engaging in a threesome with him and Astrid.

“Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton – who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency – must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed,” reads the official synopsis.

“Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he’s hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.”

The Politician season 2 premieres 19 June on Netflix – watch the first trailer below.