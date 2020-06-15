Arlo Parks unveils haunting cover of Radiohead classic Creep

Arlo Parks has released a cover of Radiohead’s Creep.

The British singer-songwriter has delivered her own take on the 90s soft-rock classic for the new short film, Shy Radicals.

Directed by Tom Dream, the film is based on Hamja Ahsan’s critically-acclaimed book of the same name, which calls for introverted people to overthrow the extrovert-supremacist politics of the 21st century.

Explaining why she chose to cover Creep, Arlo said the song is a “simultaneously delicate and brutal exploration of inner turmoil and human relationships” and has acted as a refuge for her in times of “self-reflection and low mood.”

Creep is Arlo’s third release of 2020 after Eugene, which details her unrequited love for her heterosexual friend, and Black Dog, which saw the star continue to tackle social issues such as mental health and depression.

When we asked Arlo about how her highly-anticipated debut album is coming along, she teased: “I’ve got a few songs under my belt. I like the idea of giving people little pieces of who I am before I put out my debut.

“The debut album is such a big thing for me, and the format is something I love, so I’m going to take my time with it.”

Watch the stunning video for Arlo’s cover of Creep below.

