Michelle Visage confirmed as guest judge on Canada’s Drag Race

Michelle Visage is sashaying over to Canada’s Drag Race. Gag.

The legendary queen, who has served as a main judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race since its third season, will join Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Stacey McKenzie on the panel later this summer.

The highly-anticipated spin-off was recently confirmed to air in the UK on BBC iPlayer, which RuPaul said is “further proof that self-expression, creativity and the tenacity of the human spirit resonates around the globe.”

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, said: “We’re very excited that BBC Three will be the only place in the U.K. to watch the first ever ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ and to be working with World of Wonder again.

“With a brilliant combination of contestants, judges and challenges, it has all the ingredients of a spectacularly fun series. Get ready to fall in love with these Canadian Queens.”

Canada’s Drag Race – which premieres 2 July on Crave – will feature 12 sickening queens from the North as they compete for the inaugural title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar, as well as a cash prize of $100,000 doollahz.

Brooke, who rose to fame as a competitor on the 11th season of Drag Race, where she placed runner-up to Yvie Oddly, makes HERStory as the first former contestant to judge an iteration of the Emmy-winning franchise.

Joining Brooke, Jeffrey and Stacey will be Traci Melchor as ‘Canada’s first Squirrel Friend,’ who will make special house visits to test the queens with some challenges and provide a dose of reality when needed.

Canada’s Drag Race airs weekly on BBC iPlayer from 3 July. Meet the 12 competitors here and watch the first gag-worthy trailer – featuring appearances from Michelle, RuPaul and Drag Race UK’s Crystal – below.