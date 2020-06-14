Nickelodeon Pride tweet features SpongeBob SquarePants among LGBTQ+ characters

A Pride tweet showed some of Nickelodeon’s LGBTQ+ characters.

Nickelodeon may have just announced that SpongeBob SquarePants is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. In a Pride tweet highlighting some of its LGBTQ+ characters, the company included SpongeBob.

The tweet features Korra from The Legend of Korra, who is bisexual, and actor Michael D. Cohen, who plays Schwoz Schwartz in Henry Danger, who is trans, alongside a rainbow-coloured Spongebob, designed by artist Ramzy Masri.

The tweet read: “Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month.”

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

Replies to the tweet were turned off, presumably to save us all from going through an avalanche of ‘Brainwashing’ tweets.

However, the internet did launch into a debate as to what spectrum of the LGBTQ+ rainbow SpongeBob represented, with some responding he was gay, and others thinking he was bisexual. However, previous comments from show creator, the late Steve Hillenburg, reveal that the sponge is asexual.

Back in 2005, Christian groups claimed that SpongeBob and Patrick were promoting a ‘homosexual agenda’ leading Hillenburg to say: “We never intended them to be gay. I consider them to be almost asexual. We’re just trying to be funny and this has got nothing to do with the show.”

People on Twitter have reacted positively to the news, with one tweeting out the asexual flag with SpongeBob’s face on it, saying: “Since it’s confirmed Spongebob is part of the LGBT+ community, let’s use this to scare us some bigots.”

Another simply added: “Spongebob is a gay ace icon.”

“if you use spongebob memes you support and acknowledge spongebob’s asexuality and queerness that’s the law,” wrote another fan.

Since it’s confirmed Spongebob is part of the LGBT+ community, let’s use this to scare us some bigots pic.twitter.com/qnxz5vUmdr — Monique Star (@mostar1219) June 14, 2020

Can we have a Sponge Bob ep adressing pride for the Sponge



I don't care if you don't think he's Ace. He's a Sponge and it's been semi proven that they have Asexual reproduction. pic.twitter.com/5f7vcnoq4W — Tod/Ash (@Tod_odd_) June 14, 2020

wait is spongebob a bikini bottom — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) June 14, 2020

Everyone who is "shocked" that SpongeBob is gay doesn't remember this episode pic.twitter.com/dQ08Ai39H7 — week old beer (@babyfino) June 14, 2020

so happy for sponge bob 🙏 really tho you love to see it — Tessa Violet (@TessaViolet) June 14, 2020

Grown men declaring they won’t ever watch spongebob again because he’s queer really think they’ve done something lol. The show isn’t for you anyway. pic.twitter.com/6rhuYyfOkb — Nick (@DakotasStorm) June 14, 2020

Spongebob is a gay ace icon — Sascha Viktor 🐀🌱 (@confusedophan) June 14, 2020

I hate to be the one to tell ya but if Spongebob being LGBTQ “ruins your childhood” then you’re clearly the one who needs a safe space — Corey “The Buttercream Dream” Forrester (@CoreyRForrester) June 14, 2020

Have y'all ever even watched SpongeBob?? Dude can be gay And asexual calm yourselves.

See attached: pic.twitter.com/YcmwrEKrTm — fio (@stressfoo) June 14, 2020

Never really came out about this, but I’m ace & bi. Just found out Spongebob is ace and that is dope. Remember, Pride wouldn’t exist without black trans women. If you can, pls donate to @BlkTransTravel #BlackTransLivesMatter — Keeeeely (@keelyjanemills) June 14, 2020

if you use spongebob memes you support and acknowledge spongebob's asexuality and queerness that's the law 😌💜 pic.twitter.com/MGjKPtDmDI — Asexual Representative MCs for Youth⁷ (@AcesWithLuv) June 14, 2020

Sponge Bob is gay.



Me pic.twitter.com/DfxbIsAhPq — Lewis | #GirlLikeMe 19th|06|20 (@Shak_Supreme) June 14, 2020

my mom when she finds out spongebob is gay/asexual

pic.twitter.com/Nd03sPIsZQ — cloudie @ multifandoming ✨🏳️‍🌈 (@fluffysmolcloud) June 14, 2020