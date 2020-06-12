We asked your favourite Drag Race queens to create the ultimate party playlist

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

No one knows how to turn the party like a drag queen.

Drag performers have been a staple of LGBTQ+ nightlife for years, and music is an essential part of the art form; whether they’re lip syncing, voguing, or creating music of their own, a pop banger or an emotional ballad is part of the package.

We asked several of our favourite Drag Race queens – Shea Coulee, Tatianna, Blair St. Clair, Jinkx Monsoon, Trinity The Tuck, Derrick Barry and Nebraska Thunderfuck – to curate the ultimate party playlist featuring their favourite tracks.

Unsurprisingly, pop legend Britney Spears makes a grand total of four appearances on the playlist, but there’s also songs from gay icons like Janet Jackson, Kim Petras and Mariah Carey, as well as a handful of Drag Race bops for good measure.

Check out the playlist on Apple Music here or below.

