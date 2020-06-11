It Gets Better Project have announced a virtual Pride event.

While parades and physical get-togethers may be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the spirit of Pride is living on through countless virtual events that are bringing together some of the best queer talent and allies.

It Gets Better Project are the latest to announce their own virtual Pride event, It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience, and it’s a three-day event from 24-26 June featuring some brilliant performances and speeches you won’t want to miss.

Hosting the event is Drag Race legend and activist Peppermint, and she’ll be joined by a diverse slate of talent across genres, including fitness, lifestyle, fashion & beauty, gaming, music and drag performances.

There will be performances from Rebecca Black, Crystal Methyd and Jujubee; a fitness experience with Caleb Marshall; tutorials by Louie Castro and Benji Krol; and appearances from Alyson Stoner, The Aces, Nick Lehmann, The Angelinos and Rob Anderson.

More special guests will be announced closer to the event.

“This year Pride looks different. Partnering with the It Gets Better Project for A Digital Pride Experience is an opportunity to share my story and encourage positive change during this historic time,” explains Peppermint.

“Our community has a long history of resilience in the face of discrimination. At the very least, this moment is an opportunity to pass that tradition on to the younger generation.”

For more information visit itgetsbetter.org