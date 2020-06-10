The Last Of Us: Fans’ social posts immortalised in a new book of poems

Who said you can’t capture emotion in under 280 characters?

To mark the highly anticipated release of The Last Of Us Part II on PlayStation 4 on 19 June, a new book of poetry made up of player reactions to the original instalment has been published.

The Last Of Us was released back in 2014 and was an instant hit on the Sony console, with fans gripped by its emotive storytelling and end-of-the-world zombie apocalypse gameplay.

It was revealed in the DLC add-on, Left Behind, that one of the major characters, Ellie, is queer when she shared a kiss with her friend Riley.

Creators of the game have promised that her queer identity will be explored further in The Last Of Us Part II, with LGBTQ+ fans of the game eager to find out where Ellie’s journey takes her.

To support this new release, PlayStation UK has compiled a selection of fans’ heartfelt social and blog posts about their experiences with the first game.

They’ve published them in a very special book, The Last Of Us: From Posts To Poems, which is not available to purchase but has been created to share with select fans of the game.

The poems have been selected to showcase the beautiful and impactful storytelling in The Last Of Us, and to build excitement for more of the same in in its sequel.

Earlier this year, GAY TIMES named The Last Of Us as one of our Top 10 LGBTQ+ video games to play, so if you have yet to get stuck into the original, now is the time.

The Last Of Us Part II will be released exclusively on PlayStation 4 on 19 June.

You can watch the trailer for The Last Of Us Part II below: