Tommy Genesis has created her ultimate Pride Month playlist

Looking for Pride playlist inspiration? Tommy Genesis has got you covered.

The Canadian rapper, who dropped her incredible self-titled debut album in 2018, is one of the most exciting and talented rising queer stars of her generation, and already has collaborations with the like of Charli XCX and Calvin Klein under her belt.

So it only made sense for her to curate her own Pride Month playlist for Gay Times’ Apple Music page.

Featuring songs from rappers Mykki Blanco, Tyler The Creator and Dai Burger; inspiring female singers Kehlani, Syd and Teyana Taylor; and long-standing legends like Grace Jones, it’s an eclectic mix of the best in queer talent.

“For me, Pride Month this year is about recognising the Black trans women and black gay and queer pioneers that paved the way for all of us,” she says.

Listen to Tommy’s Pride playlist on Apple Music here or below.