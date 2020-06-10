Willam roasts Drag Race star Derrick Barry in Britney Spears parody video

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

“Oh Derrick Barry, how were you supposed to know, that no one died at Stonewall?”

As well as his Beatdown videos and a legendary appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Willam has made a career out of hilarious parody songs like Not A Pearl, RuPaulogize and of course the DWV girl group hit Boy Is A Bottom.

His latest release takes aim at Derrick Barry, who [spoiler alert] was sent home first on last week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 5, as he changes the lyrics of Britney Spears’ single (You Drive Me) Crazy to be about the Vegas queen.

“Oh Derrick Barry, how were you supposed to know, that no one died at Stonewall?” she asks at the start, referring to this iconic moment in Drag Race herstory, before joking at the breakdown, “Stop!… doing impressions girl.”

Derrick appears in the video, which pays homage to Britney classics like …Baby One More Time and Toxic, and there’s also cameos from drag queen Nebraska Thunderfuck, photographer Nick San Pedro, and fellow Drag Race alum Courtney Act.

Instead of buying the song, Willam has asked that fans donate to Black Lives Matter to help the movement’s mission of eradicating white supremacy and challenging violence against Black communities.

Watch the music video here or below.

Comments

More

Culture

Willam roasts Drag Race star Derrick Barry in Britney Spears parody video

Community

GAY TIMES: FUTURE NOW – A new internship programme

Community

Our continued commitment to diversifying voices in queer media and nurturing future talent

Culture > Drag

James Ross, formerly known as Tyra Sanchez, wants Drag Race fans to “forget” them

Culture > Drag

Alan Carr confirms return for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2

Community

Supergirl star Chyler Leigh comes out in emotional essay to mark Pride Month

Community

Munroe Bergdorf to sit on L’Oréal’s UK Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board

Community

Calls are exponentially growing for police to be banned from Pride marches

Next
Press enter to search