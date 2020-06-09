Alan Carr confirms return for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2

Alan Carr has confirmed his return for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2.

The British comedian will once again sit beside RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the panel for the highly-anticipated second season, after serving as a revolving judge for the inaugural season last year.

“Michelle Visage has had double the applicants this year so I think it’s going to go up,” he told Radio Times.

“I’m filming but I don’t know who I’m on with so it’s so secretive. They’ve already filmed the first one. I can’t wait. I’m going to be like that kid in that Alton Towers advert saying, ‘One more sleep!'”

Alan also praised RuPaul for providing British drag with an international platform.

“It’s just nice that everyone is excited about [Drag Race UK],” he explained.

“People were so negative before it started and I thought, ‘You’re going to be eating your words.’ The girls were so down to earth and I think the American series is all a bit of finger clicking and, ‘Okay girl!’ but I think, let’s have a bit of story.”

Filming was halted on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson told Digital Spy at the time: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, production on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be temporarily pausing filming both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

The premiere date was rumoured to be in October, like the first season, but with concerns over the coronavirus pandemic growing everyday, it’s likely that season two won’t sashay on our screens until 2021.

Related: 10 sickening queens we need to see on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2.