Drag Race stars voice support for Black Lives Matter in powerful video

“It’s time to lead the next generation and to stop repeating the same mistakes over and over again.”

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race have united to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The World of Wonder video features over 40 legendary competitors from the franchise including Divina De Campo, Gia Gunn, Heidi N Closet, Honey Mahogany, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Mariah, Raven, Vivacious and The Vixen.

In the powerful five-minute video, the queens call for allies of the Black community to “speak up” against systemic racism, white supremacy and police brutality, and to “scream for people who cannot scream anymore.”

“It’s time for justice. It’s time to take action. It’s time to sign petitions. It’s time to be held accountable. It’s time to stand up. It’s time to speak out. It’s time to do the work,” they passionately proclaim in the video.

“We can’t continue to ignore the beliefs, the behaviours, the systems and policies that continue to allow Black people to be murdered in this country,” states Honey, while Heidi reminds us that “nobody is born racist.”

Watch the powerful video of the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race voicing support for the Black Lives Matter movement below.

The video concludes with the information of two incredible Black charities and organisations that you can donate to right now to fight racial inequality: Know Your Rights Camp and the Equal Justice Initiative.

