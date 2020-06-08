13 Reasons Why criticised for “irresponsible” AIDS storyline

Spoilers ahead for the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why fans have criticised the show for its “traumatic” plot twist.

In the final season of the controversial Netflix series, a flashforward reveals that another one of the main characters will die. It turns out to be Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn), who passes away due to complications with HIV/AIDS.

His unexpected death resulted in widespread backlash from longtime fans, who criticised the writers as “irresponsible” for failing to highlight that contracting HIV and AIDS is “not a death sentence in 2020.”

“I find it really gross 13 reasons why killed it ****** the way they did. As I believe the only gay actor in the series, killing his character via AIDS had to be bothersome and potentially traumatic,” wrote one fan.

Another tweeted: “Your HIV/AIDS story line with Justin, the ONE character with a truly redeemable arc on this show, would have been a great opportunity to show HIV/AIDS isn’t a death sentence in the 21st century.”

One viewer said the storyline set “HIV/AIDs discourse back 30 years.”

Check out the reactions to Justin Foley’s controversial death below.

#13ReasonsWhy producers had an amazing opportunity to teach people that HIV is no longer a death sentence. Instead, they chose to kill Justin off, after they gave him the biggest character development??? — Nicole (@coleeyolee) June 7, 2020

How did this show get 4 seasons? Killing off a character (played by a gay actor) because they contracted HIV that then turned to aids, but not addressing the fact it’s not a death sentence in 2020 is totally irresponsible. @netflixhttps://t.co/XSHa5z58UU — Tom Dix 📺 (@TomDix_) June 8, 2020

It takes about ten years for HIV to progress to AIDS, and life expectancy is on average one to two years after that. So unless Justin was sharing needles or having unprotected sex at the age of six, I call bullshit on this storyline. — Dreamy Spice (@Tanastracksss) June 7, 2020

Sorry if this is a #spoiler BUT I find it really gross 13 reasons why killed it ****** the way they did. As I believe the only gay actor in the series, killing his character via AIDS had to be bothersome and potentially traumatic. — s (@purplelights67) June 5, 2020

Dear @13ReasonsWhy: Your HIV/AIDS story line with Justin, the ONE character with a truly redeemable arc on this show, would have been a great opportunity to show HIV/AIDS isn’t a death sentence in the 21st century. I have tolerated a *lot* of unnecessary storylines & plots (1/2) — mikebross🏳️‍🌈 (@mbross44) June 6, 2020

They sent the wrong message. Go to rehab, find a new family then die of the disease after you get your life back on track? Can someone explain to me how that’s a healthy storyline for people going through that situation???? — Nicole (@coleeyolee) June 7, 2020

Well done for setting HIV/AIDs discourse back 30 years. — Rees Johnson LLM (@reesojohnson) June 6, 2020

No one:

Absolutely no one:

13 reasons why producers: ok let's give him AIDS in the last episode — rhys🌌 (@nazeen_55) June 6, 2020

They really included an aids storyline in this season of 13 reasons why… in the year 2020 — shantar (@audreyhorned) June 7, 2020

Do- do the 13rw writers know- do they know that people can live with aids??? Did no one tell them? @13ReasonsWhy I- — Soni 💅🕵️‍♂️ the PD-annoyer (@DumbassZebra) June 6, 2020

13 reasons why probably served us the worst portrayal of AIDS related death in history of TV and it’s saying something — Sofi (@ejnsofi) June 7, 2020

I also have a real issue with the portrayal of HIV/AIDS in #13reasonswhy, especially considering this season was released during #PrideMonth — Jon Janack (@JJ120893) June 6, 2020

By the time prom came on @13ReasonsWhy, and like 5 characters came out, I was like, can this get any gayer? Then boom! they dun brought back the aids crisis :L #13reasonswhyseason4 #13rw — alex davies (@Al3xDavies) June 6, 2020

@13ReasonsWhy #13reasonswhy4 having a character with abuse, sex work, homelessness & drug addiction in his back story & then making him almost get better just to die from AIDS is so backwards for 2020. it takes 10 yrs for HIV to progress to AIDS & HIV treatable now. Is this 1981? — Babbieok (@babbieok) June 6, 2020

All four seasons of 13 Reasons Why are available to stream right now on Netflix.