Damez’s new single is a powerful ode to being Black and gay

Damez has released another powerful, socially conscious hip-hop anthem.

Initially recorded in 2018, Higher was written after rappers he respected and “looked up to” in the industry expressed homophobic views, which left him “as a Black man, and a fan of rap music, both disgusted and mortified.”

“Being gay is in no way, shape or form equivalent to being weak,” Damez tells GAY TIMES.

“In fact, I believe my fellow gay Black men are some of the strongest people on the globe. The bigger message is that you can be whoever you want to be, and you will feel so free once you let go of the worries of other people’s thoughts and opinions.”

On the track, Damez pays tribute to notable Black gay men such as Lil Nas X, Frank Ocean, Kevin Obstract and references Dwyane Wade’s inclusive parenting skills to “showcase the many different unique and incredible sides of us.”

With protests and demonstrations erupting across the United States – and the world – against racism, white supremacy and police brutality, Damez says the song has taken on “even more meaning.”

“Being proud of who you are is the best feeling ever, and I’ve never been more proud to be black than I am right now. I will always make sure my voice is heard. #BlackLivesMatter today, tomorrow, and forever!” he added.

Listen to Damez’s incredible new single Higher here or below.

You can also listen to Damez’s fourth studio album D Money here or below.

To help in the fight for anti-racism, visit here or the links below.

Here’s how you can donate to the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

Here are some incredible anti-racism charities you can donate to in the UK.

10 books about racism and Black lives white people should be reading right now.

9 documentaries about racism and Black lives white people should be watching right now.