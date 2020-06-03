Drag Race stars to appear in Black Lives Matter livestream fundraising show

Drag has always been a vehicle in the fight for freedom.

To raise awareness and funds following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in America, a host of drag queens and kings will do what they do best as they come together for a one-off Klub Kids livestream show next week.

Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Vinegar Strokes, the show will feature performances and speeches from Mayhem Miller, Tayce, Yshee Black, Frieda Slaves, Miss Micah, Astina Mandella and Cyro. There will also be a special message from Latrice Royale.

Fans around the world can tune in for free from 8pm (BST) on Monday 8th June, and you can reserve a ticket for the show here.

All money raised will be donated to the Black LGBTQ+ community including charities UK Black Pride, Black Lives Matter and Black Trans Femme In The Arts in an effort to “help build awareness and make a change”.

In the meantime, if you want to help the Black Lives Matter movement, you can donate here (UK) or here (US) and find a list of essential reading here.