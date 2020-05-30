RuPaul crowns Drag Race season 12 winner in genius lockdown finale

That was pretty bonkers, right?

Although this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been marred with a major controversy and a whole lot of uncertainty thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, season 12 came to an epic conclusion this week and crowned a winner (baby).

The finale saw the season’s top three queens – Crystal Methyd, Jaida Essence Hall and Gigi Goode – compete in a series of revolutionary lip-syncs for the crown, using innovative technology from the comfort of their own homes.

For the first round, they were tasked with delivering a neck-up only performance to RuPaul’s new single Bring Back My Girls, forcing the competitors to solely rely on – in the words of the legendary Bebe Zahara Benet – “face, face, face.”

The queens then performed a song of their own choice, with Crystal delivering one of the most bonkers moments in Drag Race HERstory as she lip-synced to Nelly Furtado’s I’m Like a Bird dressed as a bird (or two).

Gigi served Cruella De Vil on acid as she paid homage to A-Ha’s 80s classic Take on Me, while Jaida slayed the mothertucking house down in an energetic, choreo-heavy number to Ciara’s hip-hop anthem Get Up.

Ultimately, all three queens advanced to the finale, where they performed their final lip-sync smackdown to Survivor by Destiny’s Child and yes gworl, there were splits, flips, trick and so many other sickening tricks. Life was given!

In the end, it was Jaida who snatched the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and the cash prize of $100,000 doollahz. “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna – LOOK OVER THERE!” she said. Best winning speech ever?

Jaida’s win was met with praise from fans and Drag Race stars including Gigi, Crystal (x2), Nicky Doll, Trinity the Tuck, Heidi N Closet, Blu Hydrangea, Alexis Michelle, Aquaria, Aiden Zhane, Aja, Nina West and Pandora Boxx.

See all the best reactions to Jaida Essence Hall’s win below.

She was the CLEAR winner of the evening. Nobody was robbed. There’s a reason SHE won. If that hurts you the. You don’t want a dissertation from me. pic.twitter.com/T94bYxUet8 — AJA 👑💛🍯 (@ajaqueen) May 30, 2020

If anyone says the win was undeserved they’re either blind, dumb, racist, or all of the above. Jaida is truly… that bitch. — Aiden Zhane (@Aiden_Zhane) May 30, 2020

OVER THE FUCKING MOON https://t.co/dJ8lRGLDf0 — Nicky Doll (Karlize) (@thenickydoll) May 30, 2020

🚨 SPOILER 🚨 I have to say honestly throughout the season me and this QUEEN right here truly forged a big sister little sister dynamic and a true friendship and I’m so elated to say Congrats on your win tonight and I’m glad to be your Ms. Congeniality @jaidaehall ❤️❤️ #LetsReign pic.twitter.com/Qq7h3llcbP — Heidi N Closet (@HeidiNCloset) May 30, 2020

The was such a great top three for @RuPaulsDragRace ! You all did AH-mazing! ❤️ @CrystalMethyd @jaidaehall @thegigigoode ❤️ Condragulations to you all! Dispite everything thrown at this season, you all prevailed. AND congrats to the winner of S12! ❤️ — Pandora Boxx (@ThePandoraBoxx) May 30, 2020

ANYTIME a Black drag queen wins #DragRace some fans say how allegedly not good they were. Be clear: @jaidaehall was the best. Period. She made the vast majority of her outfits, won three challenges, makeup was flawless, & PERFORMED. So many racist Drag Race fans. That’s real. — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) May 30, 2020

My winner and role model. I live you @jaidaehall ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DJqZekHvKN — Marissa is proud of Jaida💞 (@marissaawalsh_) May 30, 2020

Yes! Yes! Yes! Congratulations to our new queen! May she reign SUPREME! Love you @jaidaehall !!! @RuPaulsDragRace pic.twitter.com/N7oTtLhdki — Nina Whole Damn Compass (@NinaWest) May 30, 2020

SO PROUD OF YOU — the “e” is silent (@thegigigoode) May 30, 2020

Congrats beautiful 😍🌈✨💙 — Blu Hydrangea #BlackLivesMatter (@BluHydrangea_) May 30, 2020

I’m sooooo happy!!! You’re incredible! — Trinity The Tuck #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@TrinityTheTuck) May 30, 2020

👏👏👏👏 OUR QUEEN 🙌👑💖 — Crystal Elizabeth Methyd (@CrystalMethyd) May 30, 2020

Congratulations lady!!!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Alexis Michelle (@AlexisLives) May 30, 2020

Still sobbing — Nicky Doll (Karlize) (@thenickydoll) May 30, 2020

I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!! YOU DID THAT AND DESERVE IT!! — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) May 30, 2020

SO PROUD OF YOU — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) May 30, 2020

you’re amazing — hari nef (@harinef) May 30, 2020

YOU DOLL !!! YOU DID THAT !!!! Bask in the moment !!! Feel it !!!! You deserve this and so much more !!! Love you 💜💜💜💜💜💜 #hallnation — ✨Ari Gato✨ (Darren) (@the_ari_gato) May 30, 2020

The end of a regular Drag Race season means All Stars is coming, OFFICIALLY.

Next week, Ongina, Jujubee, Mariah, India Ferrah, Alexis Mateo, Derrick Barry, Shea Coulee, Blair St. Clair, Mayhem Miller and Miz Cracker will sashay back into the werkroom for a second (or third) shot at the crown.

Last week, VH1 unveiled a brand new trailer ruvealing the biggest twist in Drag Race HERstory.

Each week, the winner of the challenge will compete against a former lip-sync assassin on the main stage. Like previous seasons, the winner of the lip-sync will receive $10,000 and the power to chop one of the bottom queens.

But if the lip-sync assassin wins, the eliminated queen will be determined after a majority vote from the rest of All Stars 5 cast, and the $10,000 will roll over until the next competitor wins a lip-sync.

This is a mothertucking gag, because it means we could possibly see the return of fierce lip-syncers such as Alyssa Edwards, Coco Montrese, Detox, Trinity K. Bonet, Manila Luzon, Raven, Kameron Michaels, Aja and Peppermint.

Imagine Jujubee vs Trinity K. Bonet? Mind… blown.

Drag Race All Stars 5 premieres 5 June in the US on VH1, and 6 June in the UK on Netflix.

Ricky Martin will make his judging debut in the premiere, and will be followed by Tessa Thompson, Madison Beer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Nicole Byer, Sarah Hyland, Tommy Dorfman, Bebe Rexha and Jane Krakowski.

Deep breath for even more sickening star power: Sam Richardson, Todrick Hall and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

Watch the trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 below.