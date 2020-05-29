We are so ready.

BREAKING NEWS ALERT: The challenges for the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 premiere have been ruvealed.

Like past seasons, the 10 ruturning competitors will sashay into the werkroom and throw shade for the reading mini-challenge, before showcasing their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for a variety show.

This time, however, the All Stars will headline a “Werq the World Variety Extravaganza.” How this differs from All Stars 2, 3 and 4, we’re not too sure, but we are certain it’ll include more flips, kicks, splits and other sickening tricks.

The gag-worthy line-up for this season includes: Ongina (S1), Jujubee (S2, AS1), Mariah (S3), India Ferrah (S3), Alexis Mateo (S3, AS1), Derrick Barry (S8), Shea Coulee (S9), Blair St. Clair (S10), Mayhem Miller (S10) and Miz Cracker (S10).

Last week, VH1 unveiled a brand new trailer ruvealing the biggest twist in Drag Race HERstory.

Each week, the winner of the challenge will compete against a former lip-sync assassin on the main stage. Like previous seasons, the winner of the lip-sync will receive $10,000 and the power to chop one of the bottom queens.

But if the lip-sync assassin wins, the eliminated queen will be determined after a majority vote from the rest of All Stars 5 cast, and the $10,000 will roll over until the next competitor wins a lip-sync.

This is a mothertucking gag, because it means we could possibly see the return of fierce lip-syncers such as Alyssa Edwards, Coco Montrese, Detox, Trinity K. Bonet, Manila Luzon, Raven, Kameron Michaels, Aja and Peppermint.

Imagine Jujubee vs Trinity K. Bonet? Mind… blown.

Drag Race All Stars 5 premieres 5 June in the US on VH1, and 6 June in the UK on Netflix.

Ricky Martin will make his judging debut in the premiere, and will be followed by Tessa Thompson, Madison Beer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Nicole Byer, Sarah Hyland, Tommy Dorfman, Bebe Rexha and Jane Krakowski.

Deep breath for even more sickening star power: Sam Richardson, Todrick Hall and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.