Here’s where Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s duet Rain On Me charted in the UK

Rain On Me has made its mark on the UK charts.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande fans were in for a treat when they released their new single Rain On Me, a euphoric dance-floor anthem that encourages the listener to keep on dancing through hard times, earlier this month.

Many were wondering what impact it would have on the music world, and we’re happy to report that it’s shot straight to number one on the official UK singles chart, becoming both Gaga and Ariana’s sixth UK number one single.

It’s Gaga’s first single to debut at number one, and also means that Gaga has now got an impressive 14 top 10 hits in the UK!

“If someone told me the day I wrote Rain on Me, a day I was crying water like misery, that this song would someday be Number 1, I never would have believed them,” Gaga told the Official Charts Company.

“Thank you for celebrating this song. It’s my gift to you, to celebrate yourself. I hope the whole world is dancing. To all my UK monsters, I love you so much from the bottom of my heart.

“Thank you for making me Number 1, and I hope you feel Number 1 every time you listen to this song.”

Rain On Me also claims the biggest ever opening week streaming numbers by an all-female collaboration in the UK, with 8.1 million plays in seven days.