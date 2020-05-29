Sabrina stars Gavin Leatherwood and Luke Cook address dating rumours

“Here’s a pic the morning after a night of vigorous love making.”

Gavin Leatherwood wants to make it “abundantly clear” that he’s dating his Sabrina co-star Luke Cook.

The American actor, who plays Nicholas Scratch on the critically-acclaimed Netflix fantasy series, addressed the rumours on Twitter with a picture of him and Cook – who plays the Dark Lord – cosied up together on the sofa.

“Just to make it abundantly clear… @lukecoook and I are and have been dating for over a year now. Here’s a pic the morning after a night of vigorous love making,” he wrote followed by the hashtag “zaddy”.

Just to make it abundantly clear… @lukecoook and I are and have been dating for over a year now. Here’s a pic the morning after a night of vigorous love making. pic.twitter.com/8AP1BhCzzF — Gavin Leatherwood (@gtleatherwood) May 27, 2020

Cook posted the same picture on Instagram but denied the rumours, saying they’re “getting OUT OF HAND!”

The Australian actor – who is engaged to a woman – insisted the “post-coital” photo was actually of Leatherwood and their other Sabrina co-star star Sam Corlett.

Here’s how Sabrina fans reacted to their ‘romance’:

i watch sabrina because of the plot



the plot: pic.twitter.com/4qy3WD51hP — vinicius•sra.grey💫🌹 (@yang_reysz) May 27, 2020

a beautiful love story pic.twitter.com/w7TGPTKKTG — dani (@nickspllmans) May 27, 2020

the fact that i almost fell for his tweet about y’all not being in a relationship, he had me at first ngl pic.twitter.com/vGKL5O9HEv — 𝑠𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑒 ♡︎ ʙʟᴍ (@BRlNASPELLMAN) May 27, 2020

this is serious??? OMG, congratulations guys, best wishes to the couple♥️👬 — ֶֶָָ֢֪֢֪ (@zaynpride) May 27, 2020

i mean…he’s been inside you for a whole season…so 🤷🏻‍♀️ — 𝕊𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕎𝕠𝕟𝕘 (@SuhnTea) May 27, 2020

honestly, based on both your tweets i have a strange feeling this relationship is definitely one sided pic.twitter.com/o2X6q6lIaI — 𝑠𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑒 ♡︎ ʙʟᴍ (@BRlNASPELLMAN) May 27, 2020

oh my fucking god, i’m trying to figure out if this is a joke or is for real — (não) era amor. (@luishneto) May 27, 2020

I got two best friends and they’re boyfriends 🗣 — spencer reid’s forehead vein (@nickscbrina) May 27, 2020

New ship 🔓 unlocked pic.twitter.com/N0Fl4j8I51 — Gavin Leatherwood Mexico (@GavinMexico) May 27, 2020

quarantine wedding? — lola (@odairhee) May 27, 2020

so who’s lying? this is sick. y’all messing with my heart😔💔 pic.twitter.com/oU40vpLvgt — 𝑠𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑒 ♡︎ ʙʟᴍ (@BRlNASPELLMAN) May 27, 2020

oh i ship SO hard — 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝘆𝗻𝗻🤍 (@wparisss) May 27, 2020

Category is, gay baiting. — Con (@conmar17) May 27, 2020

Why you gotta do this to us pic.twitter.com/W7EM5Tbl6z — Ryan (@rymoneyx) May 27, 2020

i always knew pic.twitter.com/0HPlJHYatT — ninguém segura a fanfiqueira, vulgo marcella (@___agoodgirl___) May 27, 2020

Netflix debuted the third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina earlier this year to critical acclaim. It has been renewed for a fourth season, which the show’s creator says will be a “demonic version of The Crown”.

In an interview with The Wrap, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa – who also created Riverdale – confirmed that season four (or Part 4, whatever), is still shooting and said each episode is “like its own mini horror movie”.

He revealed: “We’re kind of down to our last few episodes of Part 4, which has been really, really fun. Each part has its own kind of identity, and Part 4 is different from Part 3, where a lot of it was set in Hell, we still have that.

“I think one of the things that’s really fun in Part 4 is we play a little bit like a demonic version of The Crown, with a lot of palace intrigue and a lot of jockeying for power between Lucifer and Madam Satan/Lilith and Sabrina.

“So that’s something we explore. But the power struggle is mainly between Lilith and Lucifer. And that’s kind of their big story even from the beginning of the series, this idea of power between the two of them.

“And Sabrina is caught in the middle of it, and now Satan’s unborn baby is part of that as well.”

Season four will see the return of Kiernan Shipka as the title character, as well as Leatherwood, Cook, Chance Perdomo, Tati Gabrielle, Lachlan Watson, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez and Richard Coyle.