Listen to Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s new club banger Sour Candy

It’s a certified bop!

Ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated new album Chromatica tomorrow, pop superstar Lady Gaga has shared one final teaser track to get fans excited, and it’s a good one.

Sour Candy, which features K-pop legends BLACKPINK – only the biggest girl group in the world right now, no big deal – is a club-ready banger that will leave you longing for the dancefloor of your favourite queer venue.

“I’m hard on the outside, but if you give me time, then I could make time for your love,” Gaga sings on the pre-chorus, before a 90s house-inspired drop kicks in and she tells the listener to “close your eyes” and “come unwrap me”.

Our only complaint is that at 2:37, it’s criminally short. We’ll be waiting patiently for someone to make an extended mix.

Listen to Sour Candy here or below.