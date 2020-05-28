Listen to Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s new club banger Sour Candy

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

It’s a certified bop!

Ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated new album Chromatica tomorrow, pop superstar Lady Gaga has shared one final teaser track to get fans excited, and it’s a good one.

Sour Candy, which features K-pop legends BLACKPINK – only the biggest girl group in the world right now, no big deal – is a club-ready banger that will leave you longing for the dancefloor of your favourite queer venue.

“I’m hard on the outside, but if you give me time, then I could make time for your love,” Gaga sings on the pre-chorus, before a 90s house-inspired drop kicks in and she tells the listener to “close your eyes” and “come unwrap me”.

Our only complaint is that at 2:37, it’s criminally short. We’ll be waiting patiently for someone to make an extended mix.

Listen to Sour Candy here or below.

Comments

More

Culture

Sabrina stars Gavin Leatherwood and Luke Cook address dating rumours

Culture

Britney Spears just shared an unreleased Glory song

Community

Elite star Omar Ayuso makes relationship with boyfriend Instagram official

Community

The Tranz Form is an authentic and eye-opening look into the lives of Black trans women

Culture

Here’s everything we know about American Horror Story season 10

Culture

Come join our huge virtual Lady Gaga listening party for Chromatica

Culture

Camp is a modern queer love story that challenges ‘masc4masc’ culture

Community

Zambia pardons two gay men sentenced to 15 years in jail for having sex

Next
Press enter to search