Ruby Rose breaks silence after mysterious Batwoman exit

“It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.”

Ruby Rose has broken her silence on her decision to leave Batwoman.

Last week, the Australian actress shockingly announced that she wouldn’t be returning for the second season of the DC series, which made history last year as the first live-action superhero drama with an openly gay lead character.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” said Rose.

The star failed to give a reason for her exit, but sources close to the series said it’s not related to the back injury she sustained during filming of season one, which left her with two herniated discs and emergency surgery.

Rose has now spoken out about her exit from the CW series on Instagram, thanking fans and the Batwoman cast, crew, producers and studio for “coming on this journey” with her.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all,” she wrote.

“I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”

Rose also portrayed Kate Kane/Batwoman in other Arrowverse productions such as Arrow, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow. During the first season, the character historically came out as gay to the whole of Gotham.

The second season of Batwoman was originally due to air later this year, but due to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic – and Rose’s departure – it most likely won’t premiere until 2021.

Since the announcement of Rose’s departure, several other queer actresses have thrown their hats into the ring for the role, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz and The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes.