Come join our huge virtual Lady Gaga listening party for Chromatica

We may not be able to travel at the moment, but we can certainly go on a trip to Chromatica…

GAY TIMES and Sink The Pink invites you to our huge virtual Chromatica listening party on Friday 29 May, to celebrate the release of Lady Gaga’s new album.

There will be ten queens in full Gaga drag ready to give their reaction to the new tracks as we all listen to Chromatica from start to finish together over Zoom.

Lift off will commence at 5pm BST (12pm ET/9am PT) and you can join the livestream here. The password to access the party will be posted across our social channels tomorrow at 4:50pm BST, so keep an eye out for it.

Chromatica has become one of the most anticipated music releases of the year, after facing a small setback due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It marks Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album release, and promises a return to her dance-pop roots.

Latest single Rain On Me with Ariana Grande has been a huge success since its release last week, and is currently on course to become both artist’s sixth No.1 single in the UK.

Chromatica also features lead single Stupid Love, as well as further collaborations with Elton John and Blackpink.

BloodPop, Max Martin, Axwell, BURNS and Ryan Tedder are just a few of the collaborators who have co-written and/or produced tracks for the collection.

So with 16 sparkling new Gaga tracks, 10 queens in Gaga drag, and one hugely anticipated album, make sure you don’t miss out on a virtual trip of a lifetime to Chromatica. Little Monster passports required.