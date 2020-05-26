FX orders American Horror Story spin-off and confirms season 10 status

by Sam Damshenas

Culture

FX has officially ordered American Horror Stories.

The American Horror Story spin-off is part of the network’s original programming slate for 2021 and will be a weekly hour-long anthology series, featuring different tales of horror – and stars – each week.

Ryan Murphy teased the spin-off earlier this month after sharing a fan-made Zoom chat with American Horror Story veterans such as Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe and Emma Roberts.

According to Ryan, the cast discussed when filming will commence on season 10 and American Horror Stories, which means we might see the return of some of the aforementioned stars who have since moved on from the franchise.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows. It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business,” said the President at FX Entertainment.

“We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before.”

FX also confirmed that the 10th season of American Horror Story has been pushed back until 2021.

It doesn’t come as a surprise, as Ryan previously said the theme needed to be filmed during warmer months – something that’s not going to happen this year due to lockdown caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Well I don’t know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show,” he told The Wrap when asked what the future holds for season 10 of the show.

“So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

American Horror Stories and American Horror Story season 10 will air 2021 on FX.

