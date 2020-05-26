Elite confirmed for season 4 – but five major cast members are leaving

by Sam Damshenas

Netflix has renewed Elite for a fourth season with some major cast changes.

The Spanish teen drama follows three working class friends Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Christian (Miguel Herrán), who are sent to an elite boarding school after their previous school was destroyed.

Since its 2018 debut, the show has consistently received acclaim from critics and is one of the streaming service’s best performing Spanish originals, with the most recent third season being viewed by over 20 million households.

The fourth season was confirmed over the weekend with a social media message by the cast members.

However, it has sadly been announced that five major stars won’t be returning to the series including Mina, Danna Paola Lucrecia (Lu), Ester Expósito (Carla), Álvaro Rico (Polo), and Jorge López (Valerio).

Mina, Danna, Ester and Álvaro have all been with the series since the first season, while Jorge joined in season two.

Thankfully, Itzan, Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebe) and Georgina Amorós (Cayetana) have all been confirmed to reprise their roles.

The first three seasons of Elite are available to stream worldwide on Netflix.

