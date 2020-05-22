This weekend you can relive Lady Gaga’s Monster Ball Tour on Apple Music

Put your paws up Little Monsters…

Apple Music have announced that on 23 May, Lady Gaga fans will be able to relive her iconic Monster Ball Tour concert at Madison Square Garden, which took place back in 2011.

The streaming service’s new three-day concert film marathon, Apple Music: Best Seat In The House, provides music fans front row viewing of 20 iconic concert performances from the comfort of their own home.

Related: Listen to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s epic new single Rain On Me

The concert series is part of the At Home With Apple Music initiative.

Other queer favourites included in the line-up of concerts include Tyler, The Creator’s Apple Music Presents show from last year, Elton John: Live From Madison Square Garden in 2007, and Queen’s legendary Live at Wembley show back in 1986.

What’s more, for each concert performance Apple Music will feature a unique Best Seat In The House playlist including a rundown of the set list using studio versions of the songs.

The full line-up for the three-day concert marathon is as follows:

May 23: Pop’s Biggest Hitters

• Lady Gaga – The Monster Ball Tour Live at Madison Square Garden (New York City, USA 2011)

• Coldplay – Live In São Paulo (São Paulo, BR 2017)

• Amy Winehouse – Live at Porchester Hall (London, UK 2007)

• Lil Wayne – Live at House of Blues Los Angeles (Los Angeles, USA 2008)

• Tyler, the Creator – Apple Music Presents: Tyler, the Creator (Los Angeles, USA 2019)

• J Balvin – Bruuttal (Medellín, CO 2017)

• Camila Cabello – New Music Daily Presents: Camila Cabello (Los Angeles, USA 2019)

• One Republic – Live in South Africa (Johannesburg, ZA 2015)

May 24: Rock Heroes

• Pearl Jam – Immagine in Cornice (multiple cities in Italy, 2006)

• Metallica – Quebec Magnetic (Quebec City, CA 2009)

• Rage Against the Machine – Live at Finsbury Park (London, UK 2010)

• Nine Inch Nails – Beside You in Time (multiples US cities, 2006)

• U2 – 360 at the Rose Bowl (Pasadena, USA 2009)

• Nirvana – Live at Reading (Reading, UK 1992)

May 25: Legends

• Eagles – Hell Freezes Over (Los Angeles, USA 1994)

• Bob Marley – Uprising Live! (Dortmund, DE 1980)

• Elton John – Live at Madison Square Garden (New York City, USA 2007)

• The Rolling Stones – Hyde Park Live (London, UK 2013)

• Queen – Live at Wembley ’86 (London, UK 1986)

• Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band – London Calling: Live at Hyde Park (London, UK 2009)