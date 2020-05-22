Willam receives Emmy nomination for his work on Eastsiders

Condragulations are in order for Willam.

The legendary performer has just landed his first Daytime Emmy Award nomination!

For his work as Douglas/Gomorrah Rayon on LGBTQ+ series Eastsiders, Willam is up for Best Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series. It is believed to be the first time a drag queen has been nominated for an Emmy in an acting category.

Willam celebrated the news on Twitter, saying it’s an “#honortobenominated.”

The former Drag Race competitor faces competition from his Eastsiders co-star Leith M. Burke, who plays Derrick, as well as Tristan Rogers (Studio City), Lenny Wolpe (After Forever) and Gregory Zarian (Venice the Series).

Im def not the 1st drag queen nominated but maybe i am for acting? Delta Work was nominated / won. Raven was nominated too (for a minute). RuPaul has won 4x i think as host. Dunno if Billy Porter considers himself a DQ or not but he won last year too. Honestly #honortobenominated — Willam (@willam) May 22, 2020

Eastsiders received six other nominations for Outstanding Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series (Lin Shaye), Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Series, Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Series and Outstanding Makeup.

Set in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, the dark comedy series follows on-and-off couple Thom (Van Hansis) and Cal – played by series creator and writer Kit Williamson – as they struggle to come to terms with their infidelity and substance abuse.

After four critically-acclaimed seasons, Eastsiders sadly came to an end earlier this year. If you haven’t seen it, don’t worry: the entire series is available to stream now on Netflix. Get binging!

Watch the trailer for the first season of Eastsiders below.