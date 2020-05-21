Here’s the gag-worthy list of guest judges for Drag Race All Stars 5

Is this the best line-up in Drag Race HERstory?

RuPaul has assembled a star-studded panel of guest judges for Drag Race All Stars 5.

Earlier today, VH1 ruvealed that Puerto Rican sensation Ricky Martin will sit alongside Ru, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews for the highly-anticipated premiere. Will we finally get that Livin’ la Vida Loca lip-sync?

Drag Race will also welcome Tessa Thompson, Madison Beer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Nicole Byer, Sarah Hyland, Tommy Dorfman, Bebe Rexha, Jane Krakowski, Sam Richardson, Todrick Hall and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

The brand new trailer for the season also revealed the biggest twist in Drag Race HERstory.

Each week, the winner of the challenge will compete against a former lip-sync assassin on the main stage. Like previous seasons, the winner of the lip-sync will receive $10,000 and the power to chop one of the bottom queens.

However, if the lip-sync assassin wins, the eliminated queen will be determined after a majority vote from the rest of All Stars 5 cast, and the $10,000 will roll over until the next competitor wins a lip-sync.

This is a mothertucking gag, because it means we could possibly see the return of fierce lip-syncers such as Alyssa Edwards, Coco Montrese, Trinity K. Bonet, Manila Luzon, Raven, Kameron Michaels and Peppermint.

Drag Race All Stars 5 premieres 5 June in the US on VH1, and 6 June in the UK on Netflix.

The gag-worthy line-up for the season includes: Ongina (S1), Jujubee (S2, AS1), Mariah (S3), India Ferrah (S3), Alexis Mateo (S3, AS1), Derrick Barry (S8), Shea Coulee (S9), Blair St. Clair (S10), Mayhem Miller (S10) and Miz Cracker (S10).

Watch the sickening new trailer below.