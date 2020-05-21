Drag Race All Stars 5 trailer ruveals biggest twist in HERstory

WE ARE GOOPED AND WE ARE GAGGED.

The first full-length trailer for All Stars 5 has ruvealed the biggest twist in Drag Race HERstory.

Each week, the winner of the challenge will compete against a former lip-sync assassin on the main stage. Like previous seasons, the winner of the lip-sync will receive $10,000 and the power to chop one of the bottom queens.

However, if the lip-sync assassin wins, the eliminated queen will be determined after a majority vote from the rest of All Stars 5 cast, and the $10,000 will roll over until the next competitor wins a lip-sync.

This is a mothertucking gag, because it means we could possibly see the return of fierce lip-syncers such as Alyssa Edwards, Coco Montrese, Trinity K. Bonet, Manila Luzon, Raven, Kameron Michaels and Peppermint.

VH1 also announced this season’s incredible line-up of judges, including Tessa Thompson, Madison Beer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Nicole Byer, Sarah Hyland, Tommy Dorfman, Bebe Rexha and Jane Krakowski.

Deep breath for even more sickening star power: Sam Richardson, Todrick Hall, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Ricky Martin, who will serve as this season’s premiere panellist. Like Monique Heart once infamously said, we are gooped.

The gag-worthy line-up for All Stars 5 includes: Ongina (S1), Jujubee (S2, AS1), Mariah (S3), India Ferrah (S3), Alexis Mateo (S3, AS1), Derrick Barry (S8), Shea Coulee (S9), Blair St. Clair (S10), Mayhem Miller (S10) and Miz Cracker (S10).

Drag Race All Stars 5 premieres 5 June in the US on VH1, and 6 June in the UK on Netflix.