Queer Eye season 5 trailer is guaranteed to boost your spirits

Netflix have released the first trailer for Queer Eye season five.

The 10-episode fifth season will follow the Fab Five – Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski – as they take their message of self-love and inclusivity to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the heartwarming trailer, the quintet tackle a whole new roster of heroes including a new mother, a priest struggling with his sexuality and a father who wants to impress his daughter with a speech at her wedding.

Queer Eye season five premieres 5 June on Netflix – watch the trailer below.

Earlier this year, Netflix renewed the beloved series for a sixth run, which will see the five travel to their homebase in Austin, Texas to “scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.”

Queer Eye’s first four seasons – and the Japan special – received universal acclaim from critics.

Since its debut in 2018, the series has won seven Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Picture Editing and two for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

The series has also received two nominations for Outstanding Reality Program at the GLAAD Media Awards, winning one.