Listen to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s epic new single Rain On Me

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have delivered the collaboration of the year.

Rain On Me is a euphoric dance-floor anthem that encourages the listener to keep on dancing through hard times, much like Gaga and Ariana have done in their career, and features the lyrics, “I’d rather by dry, but at least I’m alive, rain on me.”

Speaking of the collaboration, Gaga previously said: “I sat with [Ariana] and we talked about our lives. It’s two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do.”

The music video for Rain On Me will be released on Saturday 23 May at 1pm EST.

Ariana explained: “[Gaga] immediately felt like a sister to me. she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of Chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry! I hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both.”

Rain on Me serves as the second single from Gaga’s upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica, which drops Friday 29 May.

The album was originally scheduled for release on 10 April, but Gaga announced that she would be pushing it back to focus on raising money to help the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic.

Gaga has also teamed up with her longtime friend Elton John on the album for a song called Sine From Above, as well as BLACKPINK (the biggest girl group in the world right now) who will appear on a track called Sour Candy.