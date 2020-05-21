Michelle Visage’s quarantine series for BBC receives release date

We have a release date for How’s Your Head, Hun?

The eight-episode series will air 26 May on BBC, and follows Drag Race judge Michelle Visage as she attempts “lockdown projects” each week with the help of her family, who will serve as camera operatives and co-hosts.

How’s Your Head, Hun? will include some familiar faces, with the first episode featuring This Morning’s resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh, fashion guru Susannah Constantine and Little Mix singer slash Drag Race superfan Jade Thirlwall.

“I am SO excited to give everyone’s anxiety and worry a rest with How’s Your Head, Hun. When you see how quarantine life is with MY family and friends, we will all be laughing together! Get ready!” Michelle previously said in a statement.

In a teaser posted to Instagram, Michelle – a self-described anglophile – welcomes viewers into her home in a UK flag poncho, before scooping up some doggy poop, dying her hair and letting her husband apply her makeup.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, said: “Michelle is a big favourite of ours.

“Her humour, heart and sharp putdowns are always welcome on BBC Three. We’re looking forward to peeking through the window to see her life in lockdown and we hope this series offers some light relief for everyone.”

Fenton Bailey, co-founder of World of Wonder, said Michelle “is the best friend you want by your side to brighten your day during dark times” and that producing “this show with her and her family is a bright spot for World of Wonder.”

How’s Your Head, Hun? will mark Michelle’s second solo project with BBC Three after Get Off Your Ass, which has been put on hold due to growing concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic.

We may be in lockdown, but with appearances on Drag Race season 12, Drag Race All Stars 5, Drag Race UK season 2, How’s Your Head, Hun? and Get Off Your Ass, it’s safe to say this will be Michelle Visage’s year.

