Aurora on her new album and why the world “needs love more than ever”

Aurora wants the world to embrace love during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Norwegian singer-songwriter has an entire catalogue of purposeful and political pop music, commenting on everything from climate change to feminism and LGBTQ+ equality, but her latest single tackles a subject she’s never done before: Love.

Released last week, the dreamy Exist For Love and its vintage Hollywood-inspired video come together as an ethereal love letter to old-time romance, enveloping the listener in the same warmth and comfort those intense feelings can provide.

“Exist For Love came from experiencing love that’s truly worthy of writing a song about. I’ve never really been a big love song composer. But now I felt like it was the right moment,” she tells GAY TIMES of the song’s journey.

“Love is such a beautiful thing that we are capable of sharing. So I realised it was about time I made a love song. It seems like now the world needs more love than ever. Or at least get a little reminder of how much light it can bring us.”

While some artists have delayed new releases due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, Aurora agrees it’s more important than ever for people to have entertainment and positivity in their lives, and that’s something music has traditionally provided.

“I want people to have magic in their lives. Something to look forward to. Something to connect us. Something to speak to all of us, make us cry and laugh a little,” she says.

“I feel like now more than ever, music is needed, especially music with a lot of light. I tried as much as I can to add all the emotions into this song, so you can feel like the sun is shining on you, but you also may cry a little. It’s a lovely feeling.”

Despite the change in sound, she’s not worried about how people will respond. “I’m always excited about how the world will digest it, and whether the people out there will understand it or not,” she says. “It’s a really fun process.”

To achieve the perfect love song, Aurora collaborated with Isobel Waller-Bridge, composer for hit BBC comedy Fleabag and this year’s big-screen Jane Austen adaptation Emma.

“Usually I never trust people to truly understand me when I’m working with them,” explains Aurora. “But she understood. Whenever I explained an emotion to her, and the drama I wanted, she understood. And there is nothing more satisfying than that.”

It’s a sound that fans can expect to continue going forward, as Aurora says her “heart is in this new world” of romance. “I have so much to say. And so many questions to ask. The main theme of my new album may be different than you think, but it’s all connected.”

As for when that new album will arrive, Aurora is hesitant to give too much away. “You’ll just have to wait and see,” she teases.