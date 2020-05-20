Lady Gaga knows what the gays want.

Three months after dropping the official music video for comeback single Stupid Love, the pop superstar has released a second ‘lip sync’ video for the song that features influencers from the world of makeup including Drag Race stars Aquaria and Alaska.

Joining them are former GAY TIMES cover gurl Patrick Starrr, makeup guru Aaliyah Jay, beauty vlogger Manny MUA, and influencer Sadaf Beauty.

The video has been released to promote Gaga’s new Haus Labs eyeshadow palette, which is named after the hit single, but honestly we are thirsty for new content right now so we’ll take whatever we’re given.

Watch the lip sync performance here or below.