Lady Gaga releases new Stupid Love video with Drag Race stars Aquaria and Alaska

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

Lady Gaga knows what the gays want.

Three months after dropping the official music video for comeback single Stupid Love, the pop superstar has released a second ‘lip sync’ video for the song that features influencers from the world of makeup including Drag Race stars Aquaria and Alaska.

Joining them are former GAY TIMES cover gurl Patrick Starrr, makeup guru Aaliyah Jay, beauty vlogger Manny MUA, and influencer Sadaf Beauty.

The video has been released to promote Gaga’s new Haus Labs eyeshadow palette, which is named after the hit single, but honestly we are thirsty for new content right now so we’ll take whatever we’re given.

Watch the lip sync performance here or below.

Comments

More

Culture

Lady Gaga releases new Stupid Love video with Drag Race stars Aquaria and Alaska

Culture

Buffy creator says Willow couldn’t be bisexual when the show was on air

Culture

Amazon Prime censors gay love scenes in God’s Own Country

Culture

Ruby Rose has quit Batwoman after just one season

Culture > Drag

Premiere: Watch the lyric video for The Vivienne’s debut banger Tonight

Community

Hungary goes “back to the dark ages” as it votes to end legal recognition of trans people

Community

LGBTQ+ youth and poor mental health: All too common, far from inevitable

Culture > Drag

Drag Race’s Jackie reveals beautiful response from queer Middle Eastern community

Next
Press enter to search