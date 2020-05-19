The trailer for HBO’s new voguing competition Legendary is jaw-dropping

by Sam Damshenas

Culture

“The goal is to be legendary, honey.”

HBO have unveiled a jaw-dropping new trailer for their upcoming reality competition series, Legendary.

Bringing the underground ballroom community into the spotlight, Legendary will feature eight voguing houses as they “compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion” in order to achieve “legendary” status.

In the trailer, we get to witness the voguing houses as they stomp the runway and perform splits, flips, dips and other sickening tricks. The winning team will be awarded a grand cash prize of $100,000.

With a line-up of judges including Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as MC duties from Dashaun Wesley and beats from DJ MikeQ, Legendary is sure to be the queer breakout hit of 2020.

Legendary will be available on new streaming service HBO Max when it launches on 27 May – watch the trailer below.

