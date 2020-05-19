Twitter is flooded with memes of Drag Race star Jaida and we are LIVING

These Jaida Essence Hall memes are providing some much-needed lockdown laughs.

Over the past week, fans have been editing the Drag Race season 12 finalist into hilariously ridiculous situations that rhyme with her last name, Ball, and – to quote the infamous words of Laganja Estranja – it’s “TOO FUCKING MUCH!”

The memes began after Drag Race content creator, Lee Dawson, noticed the star’s name was edited to ‘Jaida Essence Ball’ by the show’s editors when she sashayed down the runway for the ball challenge earlier this season.

How did I not know this!? 😂😂 https://t.co/sgk4rKFuu9 — Jaida Essence Hall (@jaidaehall) May 17, 2020

“How did I not know this!?” Jaida responded and honestly, same?

One of Jaida’s stans later spotted the change of her name to ‘LeBron Essence Hall’ when she served Basketball Wife Realness in the same episode. These Drag Race producers know how to have a good time, don’t they?

Suffice to say, Gay Twitter erupted at this point. We haven’t seen this many Drag Race memes since Miss Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo recited her name 16,782 times after she sashayed away (backwards) in the season 10 premiere.

Jaida going viral feels… correct. Get your jush with the best memes below (chile).

Jaida Essence Call pic.twitter.com/mDfK0T7vfX — Lee Dawson (@LeeDawsonPT) May 18, 2020

Jaida Essence RuPaul pic.twitter.com/TZT8CVa44t — Lee Dawson (@LeeDawsonPT) May 18, 2020

Jaida Essence Y’all pic.twitter.com/JCK4q00xfj — Ryan Murphy’s National Treasure (@d_xnvt) May 18, 2020

JAIDA ESSENCE CRAWL IM YELLING 😭 pic.twitter.com/E20oglw77G — 𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒶𝓃𝒶🥀 (@chachkill) May 18, 2020

You have to tap it 😂😂🤣😂 https://t.co/HnwRV1hiC5 — Jaida Essence Hall (@jaidaehall) May 18, 2020

Jaida Essence Waterfall pic.twitter.com/2wMPfp2eIV — αℓуѕѕα 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘤𝘬 𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘧 𝘶𝘯𝘧. (@jollycharless) May 18, 2020

Jaida Essence Hall & Oates pic.twitter.com/dw7AfS7A8L — Curtis Kimberlin Jr (@ckimberlinjr) May 18, 2020

》Jaida essence halls《@jaidaehall I'm sorry sweetie I NEEDED TO DO THIS SKKSKKK pic.twitter.com/bF4Yvg0LCp — ⋆ Tɦαყɳά ⋆ #TeamJaida (@imxthay) May 18, 2020

Jaida Essence Paul pic.twitter.com/1zEpUNLt5n — ɢon stans chromatica💕⚔️ (@gonzalodcs_) May 18, 2020

Jaida even had a whack at it herself and yes, we can confirm that she did understand the assignment.

Last week, Jaida won a place in the final three of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 alongside Crystal Methyd and Gigi Goode.

The winner will be decided on 29 May in a “revolutionary” virtual lip sync for the crown with “innovative technology that highlights the creativity of the queens.”

And this Friday (22 May), RuPaul will host a “virtual slumber party” for the reunion, in which he will reflect on the events of season 12 and check in with the queens to see how they’re coping in self-isolation.

It will feature appearances from Drag Race’s reigning queen, Yvie Oddly, and other celebrities who are currently being kept under wraps. Nina West will also return to crown the next Miss Congeniality with a cash prize tip of $10,000.

So, who do you think should be crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar? Jaida Essence Hall? Jaida Essence Ball? Jaida Essence Call? Jaida Essence Tall? Jaida Essence Wall? Jaida Essence Fall? We’re so torn.

