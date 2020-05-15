Baga Chipz says Drag Race UK should be “strict” on queens after coronavirus

“I think they need to be a bit strict and stick to the rules.”

Baga Chipz has spilt the T on how the coronavirus pandemic will impact the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

To prevent the spread of the virus, several television shows, films, tours and music releases have been cancelled or postponed this year – including season two of the spin-off, which was reportedly halfway through filming.

A spokesperson told Digital Spy at the time: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, production on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be temporarily pausing filming both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

So, what will happen to the show? Will it continue filming when it’s safe to? If so, how will that work exactly?

In a new interview, Baga – who memorably competed on the first season and came in third place – says she thinks the season two competitors will have an advantage if/when they return to the werkroom.

“If I was on the show I’d be sitting at home thinking, ‘Right, I know who’s on it, I’m gonna be looking at their Instagrams to see what they’ve done in the past.’ We couldn’t do that,” she told British newspaper Daily Star.

“Some of the queens I met on my season, I’d never heard of them, so they can now look on Instagram to see what kinds of costumes they’ve made, what they’re posting, is their makeup getting better and all this.

“I never did that. If I would’ve had five months off from the show… oh my god.”

However, Baga says Drag Race “are quite strict” so they most likely won’t allow the queens to bring in any new items.

“They’ll be like, everything they would’ve brought with them for the show would be left in the studio and I think they’ll have to use that. I don’t think they’ll be allowed to bring new dresses and new wigs,” she explained.

“They won’t be allowed to change their mind on what they were gonna do, like Snatch Game and stuff. Since lockdown there’s been so many new characters. Look at Tiger King, imagine Carole Baskin on Snatch Game, or even Joe Exotic on Snatch Game.

“You could have references to coronavirus if you were playing Boris or something. I think they need to be a bit strict and stick to the rules and be like, ‘It’s not your fault, but you’ve got to do what you were gonna do six months ago.'”

Baga doesn’t want the queens to the start the season from scratch because of their initial hard work.

“They’d be giving the girls that have left another chance and it wouldn’t be fair on the girls that survived because they’d be like, ‘I set her home six months ago and now I’m going before her!'” she joked.

Drag Race UK’s premiere date was rumoured to be in October, like the first season, but with concerns over the coronavirus pandemic growing everyday, it’s likely that season two won’t sashay on our screens until 2021.

