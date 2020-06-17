Will there be a season 2 of Love, Victor? We asked showrunner Brian Tanen

What does the future hold for Love, Victor?

The long-awaited TV spin-off of big-screen LGBTQ+ romcom Love, Simon has arrived on streaming service Hulu, and it’s winning over viewers with its blend of humour and heartwarming storylines, as well as an incredible cast.

Now, we’re not in the business of spoilers, but it’s fair to say that cliffhanger finale has left everyone wondering what’s going to happen next, so naturally viewers want to know if a second season of the show will happen.

We asked showrunner Brian Tanen what the current situation is, and the good news is a second season is indeed on the way. The bad news is that it’s currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now there’s a writers room convened, we’re working on the first episodes of season two,” he confirmed.

“Ovbiously with coronavirus and everything going on right now, we’re a little bit up in the air as to when this might go back into production, but we’re hard at work coming up with new stories for the show and we are very optimistic for the future.”

So what could happen in the second season? Well, aside from addressing the massive cliffhanger, we asked lead actor Michael Cimino where he wants to see the show go in the future.

“I’d really like to see the dichotomy between the family and the struggles that the parents have,” he said. “I’m excited for the process of the second season, we’re all excited to expand our characters and that universe more, for sure.”

Love, Victor is available to stream on Hulu now.