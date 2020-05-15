Trinity’s homage to Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne is everything

by Sam Damshenas

Culture > Drag

Trinity the Tuck’s Instagram is getting us through isolation.

Over the past few weeks, the All Stars 4 winner has been reinventing some of the most iconic runways from past Drag Race champions such as Bebe Zahara Benet, Raja, Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon, Bianca Del Rio and Yvie Oddly.

Because Trinity has conquered the lewks of every US winner, she’s moved onto the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar, The Vivienne, and delivered a stunning take on her Bond Girl Glamoura ensemble from Drag Race UK.

“Right before Drag Race UK aired I had the pleasure of working with the Vivienne while I toured overseas. From the very moment I met her I could already tell how polished and professional she was,” wrote Trinity.

“Not only was she extremely talented from the show we were performing in, but she was also very down to earth and kind. I became a huge fan that night and seeing her every week while her season aired I was equally as impressed!

“I chose this look because the original was so beautiful! I loved the fabric and I wanted to do my take on it. We chose to do our version as a dress versus a bodysuit that opened up and revealed a lot of leg!”

The Vivienne had nothing but praise for her fellow Drag Race winner, saying she was “ecstatic” with the look.

“OMG! Yes! This is so flattering, I don’t what to say, you killed it. I’ve always looked up to you so much so seeing this is amazing. And I really needed this today, love you sis,” she commented. Everybody say ‘love’!

It also received praise from Drag Race stars such as Baga Chipz, Bebe Zahara Benet, Cheryl Hole and Divina De Campo.

We can’t wait to see what Trinity has in store for Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel and Monét X Change…

Right before Drag Race UK aired I had the pleasure of working with the Vivienne while I toured overseas. From the very moment I met her I could already tell how polished and professional she was. Not only was she extremely talented from the show we were performing in, but she was also very down to earth and kind. I became a huge fan that night and seeing her every week while her season aired I was equally as impressed! I chose this look because the original was so beautiful! I loved the fabric and I wanted to do my take on it. We chose to do our version as a dress versus a bodysuit that opened up and revealed a lot of leg! – Hair by @Wigsandgrace Costume and Photography by @indigocapri

Check out Trinity’s incredible tributes to Bebe Zahara Benet, Tyra Sanchez, Raja, Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon, Bianca Del Rio, Violet Chachki, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, Aquaria and Yvie Oddly below.

The first time I saw bebe was before Drag Race when we competed in GAY USofA together. She did an amazing African style talent and since then some of her best looks I've seen of hers have an African flare to them. Bebe is known for catsuits and animal print so in this look I chose one of her most iconic runways. Because I didn't want to appropriate her culture in this iconic look, I took pieces from her original concept and I added my own twist to them to respectfully pay homage to her. The bodysuit for example is something she would wear but I accessorized it using my own jewelry and styled my hair in a Barbarella style. – Costume/Photography by @indigocapri Coat by @troycford Hair by @baehmbaehmwigs

I first met Tyra at the Parliament House in Orlando before I was on Drag Race. I was performing in a show and she was out of drag and there to have fun. Tyra was extremely sweet to me and from then on I have been a huge fan of this incredibly beautiful queen! I chose this look of Tyra because I LOVE the colors, I also thought the flowy fabric was very elegant. This look totally represents Tyra because it is very feminine and elegant which are some of the many traits that Tyra exhibits. For this look, I recreated it in my own way by doing a high cut versus the shorts cut swimsuit. Also instead of doing a dress that opens up in the front waist, I decided to do the flowy fabric as a cape off the shoulder. – Costume by me Hair by @edwardsizzahands Photography by @indigocapri

The first time I ever saw @sutanamrull was on tv when she did makeup on America's Next Top Model. I was always so impressed by her talent and thought she was so beautiful in and out of drag. So it was no surprise that this beautiful glamazon pummeled through the runway and to the crown with her next level drag! Leo and I chose this look because it's very original and I LOVE the cyclops idea with a very glam edge which Raja slayed. Raja is very fashion forward and unique so this look represented her so well. We decided to make this look close to the original but change the silhouette and added a purple color to it to give a pop. I added sleeves to the bodysuit and and made the legs skin tight. And lastly the hair I'm wearing is red versus the black wig she wore. – Costume by Leo and I Headpiece/choker/photography by @indigocapri

The first time I ever met @sharonneedlespgh was right after her win on season 4. I did a show with her in St Petersburg, Florida. We got on the subject of pageants because I was getting ready for a national competition and when she left I noticed she had written a note on a bar napkin that said good luck! I chose this look because to me its one of the most memorable promo looks of a girl to ever come out of the show. This look represent Sharon because she has a very unique and alternative look to drag. I wanted to keep this look similar to the original since I loved it so much tho I did change it up a bit by going with a more modern hairstyle. – Costume by me Corset by @troycford Hair/Photography by @indigocapri

@theJinkx has always been very kind to me. I absolutely love touring with her when we've done the Hater's Roast. Her sets are always the funniest and so incredibly thought out. Any and every time I've ever been able to see Jinkx she's never failed to put a smile on my face. Leo and I chose this look because it was one of her most original looks and there's so many ways to interpret the Day of the Dead. Leo did almost the entirety of this look as he wanted to honor his Mexican heritage by doing everything more authentic to his culture. He kept the silhouette almost the same but added more detail work to the garment by intricately painting each rose in special paint and adding texture to the corset and petticoat. Finally, a large cathedral veil was added with a custom rose and copper wire crown adding for a more refined and haunting finish. Leo even did my makeup for this look. – Costume/Crown/Makeup/Photography by @indigocapri Hair by @1800wigtakeout

@thebiancadelrio comes across on social media, tv and her live shows as someone who is frankly, a bitch. But what people don't know is that she's one of the MOST caring and kind queens to ever come out of Drag Race. Bianca might be short, but she is a firecracker. A funny story, when I toured with her on Werk The World years ago. On the tour bus she slept on the top bunk while I slept on the bottom bunk underneath hers. (Don't get any ideas) Well, one morning, as we were both getting off the bus at the same time, she jumped down from the top bunk in her sweatpants. At the same time, I was opening the curtain from my bottom bunk and she ALMOST put out my EYE! Lol. Apparently Bianca is gifted in more ways than just her filthy mouth! 😂 Enough about her talents and onto the look! We chose to redo this specific concept of the many glorious boat-neck gowns that she presented on the runway because I LOVED the floral print and felt like this was a softer but fun side to Bianca. I decided to do this look as a similar style gown because she in famous for this similar silhouette but with minor tweaks that were more my style. For instance mine has a fuller flared bottom with a long train and with a more off the shoulder design. I HAD to attempt the ICONIC Bianca mug! This was such a fun look to do. Pure DRAG! Hope you enjoy and laugh. – Costume by me Hair by @baehmbaehmwigs Fascinator/Photography by @indigocapri

One year when I was traveling with Werk The World, Kim Chi and I realized it was Violets birthday. We were out in whatever city we were in looking for an appropriate gift to give her. Knowing Violet is into fashion and fetish we stumbled across an adult fetish store! JUST OUR LUCK! We ended up giving her a purple rhinestoned 🍑pl$g… I wonder if she's ever used it?! 😂😂😂 @violetchachki had many iconic looks in her season, we chose to go with this Hello Kitty mod look because it was creative, fun and one my favorite looks she did. We did a lot of things different in this look, from making it have a skirt to the faux fur jacket but still keeping it very mod. – Costume by me and @indigocapri Hair/Photography by @indigocapri

Purse first! My first impression of Bob on season 8 was that their makeup and fashion definitely needed an update BUT I quickly became a HUGE fan as the season went on because of their remarkable humor and impeccable acting skills. Since the show, with the elevation of makeup and stunning fashion (why ya'll gagging) Bob has become an undisputed, powerful queen in everything they do! This bitch is FIERCE and this look is actually one of my favorite Bob looks. This tribute project with all of these looks was a huge endeavor. Every look I had to have help from Leo. This reimagend look of Bob's book ball dress was completely redesigned and created by Leo. If you look closely, Leo's inspiration was color blocking and origami. The whole dress, matching purse and fascinator was sculpted carefully by paper and then painted in high gloss to make it look like shards of glass. – Costume/Photography by @indigocapri Hair by @edwardsizzahands

Don't joke about that! Honestly there's so many great things I can say about my season 9 sister. @sashavelour is a VERY conceptual queen. I remember hosting the season 9 tour and watching her perform for the first time from the side of the stage. When Sasha was on stage she just captivated me with the story she was telling. By the end of her number I just had chills. I don't know any other artist who puts more work and thought into every single number they do in a show. There was one clear choice, the ONLY choice of her looks I really wanted to reimagine! We made this look a full length trumpet gown in the same colors as the original using a multicolor sequined fabric. The gown has a slit at the bottom with 10 dozen roses bursting out from inside. Lastly, Leo took a really long red wig and crimped the entirety of it to give it a mermaid fantasy that referenced Sasha's original marcel wave. I feel like our interpretation of Sasha's look shows the power of her number from the finale but still looks very Me! – Dress by me Hair/Photography by @indigocapri

She doesn't define drag, drag is defined by her! Before season 10 began airing I had it in my mind that Aquaria was a beautiful, fashion, millennial drag queen. I quickly realized she was more than that. MUCH more. Behind her alluring makeup and remarkable sense of style she also had a very quirky and endearing personality that helped her through many challenges and helped with winning Snatch Game. She continued to enlighten and fascinate me throughout the entire season and ended up one of the most extraordinary and incredible queens to ever grace, not just Drag Race but the world over. We chose this look out of the many amazing looks Aquaria presented because I love the concept of anything etherial and divine. Instead of a bodysuit we chose to do a sheer mesh rhinestoned gown with an abundant sheer cloak that opened up to many pieces that flow dramatically. To top it all off, Leo created an amazing headpiece that was intricately beaded and embellished with countless Swarovski crystals. – Costume by me Headpice/Eye Patches/Photography by @indigocapri

The first time I met Yvie was at a gig in Boston prior to the airing of Season 11. There I met a sweet, conceptual and creative queen who's art was something so unique and fresh for me. As season 11 aired, I began to see even more of that Yvie who's creative looks really drew me in. Since the show she has only elevated her style and truly solidified her place within the drag race royalty. For this look we wanted a huge departure from all the previous fashion editorial looks and go with a very creative approach. I wanted to showcase a look of Yvie that played with a different extension of who Trinity is. I chose this look because I like to do darker concepts sometimes and this look really helped us push that aesthetic. To others it may seem out of the box for me or out of my comfort zone but aside from pageant looks, creative alternative drag is my favorite style of drag. I chose a dress that was extremely full compared to the original, as well as a different style hair that still referenced the original. – Costume by @troycford Hair/Photography by @indigocapri

