Aurora channels vintage vibes in gorgeous Exist For Love music video

Aurora has shared a new single called Exist For Love.

Described as her first ever love song, the dreamy track and self-directed music video give us vintage Hollywood vibes as the Norwegian singer-songwriter teams up with award-winning composer Isobel Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) for a new direction.

“I thought I didn’t have a love song within me, until one day a few years ago, when I realised what a heavenly thing love is. Yes, it makes us human, but it also makes us divine,” says Aurora of the song.

“Whatever you’re using that love for. Or who. The touch of it will leave a print in us. It may be newborn love, it might be grief. But still we dare to love. Again and again. And when we get to experience that love, I think we understand why we exist. We exist for love.”

It’s her first release since last year’s A Different Kind Of Human and her appearance on the Frozen 2 soundtrack with Into The Unknown, and offers fans a taste of what’s to come from her highly-anticipated upcoming album.

Watch the Exist For Love video here or below.