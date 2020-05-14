Sasha Velour reveals who she’d do on Snatch Game if she returned to Drag Race

We need to see this happen.

Sasha Velour won over RuPaul’s Drag Race viewers with her performance as Hollywood legend Marlene Dietrich in the Snatch Game on season 9, and ultimately went on to take home the crown after that iconic So Emotional lip sync.

But what if she returned to the show like previous winner Bebe Zahara Benet did on All Stars 4? Well, Sasha’s already got a character in mind for a potential second Snatch Game appearance.

During an interview with Delish where she simultaneously showed off her knife skills while chopping onions (yeah, we’re not quite sure why either), she answered a question about who she would impersonate if she did Snatch Game again.

“I would love to do Gollum for Snatch Game,” she revealed, before doing an impression of the Lord Of The Rings character.

“I have my loincloth prepared. I was going to beg RuPaul to feed me if I got the answers right, like, ‘Can we eat now master?’ I still think there’s hope for that one.”

Each year, one of the most anticipated moments of RuPaul’s Drag Race – aside from the lip syncs, brand new catchphrases and crowning of a drag superstar, of course – is watching our queens show off their best celebrity impersonations.

Over the years, we’ve had appearances from icons such as Maggie Smith, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyoncé, Adele, Celine Dion, Cardi B, Judge Judy, Carol Channing, Little Richard, Anna Nicole Smith and Britney Spears (some twice).

We’ve compiled a list of our 20 favourite Snatch Game performances in HERstory which you can see here.