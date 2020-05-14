Keiynan Lonsdale announces release date of debut album

It’s coming sooner than expected…

Keiynan Lonsdale’s album is almost here!

The multi-talented creative – who first stole our hearts with major roles as Kid Flash in The Flash and Blue in Love, Simon – has finally announced the release date for the highly-anticipated debut, titled Rainbow Boy.

On social media, Keiynan wrote: “My debut album, drops May 29th. This be ma heart.”

The album is expected to include the superstar’s infectious new self-love anthem, Gay Street Fighter, in which he celebrates being LGBTQ and rallies for the community to stand behind him in the fight for equality.

‘RAINBOW BOY’ – my debut album, drops May 29th 🌻🌈



Pre-save here: https://t.co/fRYqBfWndg



This be ma heart ♥️ pic.twitter.com/T4ErKLbrtF — Keiynan Lonsdale (@KeiynanLonsdale) May 14, 2020

“The more I’d been building confidence as an out black man, the more I was reflecting and becoming frustrated with the ever-present and very real homophobia that we still face around the globe. I needed to sing about it,” he told GAY TIMES.

“Everything in life is queer, it’s just nature’s way, hence why it’s cooler and more colourful. Any display of homophobia is a reflection of someone that hasn’t done the necessary work to be truly comfortable with their own complex sexuality.”

Gay Street Fighter follows in the footsteps of Keiynan’s sweet love jam Kiss The Boy, upbeat love song Preach and R&B bop Rainbow Dragon, the latter of which received a fierce music video that took Keiynan’s artistry to new heights.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether these singles will make the cut.