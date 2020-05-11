Kim Petras enlists Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato, Aquaria for Malibu video

Kim Petras’ music video for Malibu is a star-studded affair.

As the coronavirus pandemic is forcing everyone to stay socially distant for the foreseeable future, rising pop superstar Kim has enlisted the help of a bunch of celebrity friends for a stay-at-home video for Malibu, and it’s sure to lift your spirits.

The epic video features appearances from Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness, Jessie J, Charli XCX, Madelaine Petsch, Todrick Hall, Pablo Vittar, Loren Gray, Aly & AJ, Aquaria, Nikita Dragun, and Dorian Electra.

Also joining them are *deep breath* Brittany Bronski, Bowen Yang, Slayyyter, Daniel Preda, Teddy Quinlaven, Chester Lockhart, Benny Drama and Amanda Lepore – with everyone serving lewks and beach party vibes.

“I just want ‘Malibu’ to be a fizzy, refreshing drink that comes to you during this quarantine and makes you forget all your anxieties,” explained Kim. “I hope this can be a little vitamin shot that brightens your day.”

Watch the summery video for Malibu here or below.