All Stars 5 teaser promises the “biggest shake-up” in Drag Race HERstory

“All Star rules have been suspended… forevah!”

The new teaser for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 promises the “biggest shake-up” in the show’s HERstory (gasp!).

Last week, the 10 returning contestants for the highly-anticipated season were ruvealed with a sneak-peek of the premiere as they sashay back into the werkroom – with more soon-to-be iconic catchphrases, because duh.

The incredible line-up includes: Ongina (S1), Jujubee (S2, AS1), Mariah (S3), India Ferrah (S3), Alexis Mateo (S3, AS1), Derrick Barry (S8), Shea Coulee (S9), Blair St. Clair (S10), Mayhem Miller (S10) and Miz Cracker (S10).

Although the clips of their werkroom entrances and Meet the Queens profiles made it seem like any other regular season of All Stars, the new teaser assures us that that assumption is far from the mothertucking truth.

In the preview, Mama Ru tells the queens that All Stars rules have been “suspended forever” while a voiceover promises the “biggest shake-up in HERstory” as unannounced former contestants sashay onto the main stage.

In a statement, RuPaul said the twist is “so twisted it’s guaranteed to twist your twisted minds.” What could it be?!

Watch the incredible new teaser for Drag Race All Stars 5 below.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 will premiere 5 June on VH1 (not Showtime, like it was previously announced).

Check out our profiles on each of the contestants here and watch them sashay back into the werkroom below.