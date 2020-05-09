Betty White will be returning to our screens in a new Christmas movie

She’ll be appearing in a Lifetime channel Christmas movie.

Golden Girls fans around the world, rejoice! It’s been announced that Betty White will be returning to our TV screens in a Lifetime channel Christmas movie. Of course, given the current coronavirus pandemic, it’s not certain whether the film will air this year, or at a later date.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the network’s current Christmas films are in “various stages of production.”

In the film, which has yet to be given a title, Betty’s character will help expectant Santas get ready for the upcoming Christmas season. The main hinge of the plot revolves around whether the 98-year-old actress’s character is actually Mrs. Claus.

During her career, Betty has played numerous characters, with some of her most notable being Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls and Sue Ann Nivens on the Mary Tyler Moore. Betty has also won three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and an Emmy Award.

And she’s a bona fide LGBTQ icon, and in a previous interview with Parade magazine she backed same-sex marriage, saying: “I don’t care who anybody sleeps with. If a couple has been together all that time – and there are gay relationships that are more solid than some heterosexual ones – I think it’s fine if they want to get married.

“I don’t know how people can get so anti-something. Mind your own business, take care of your affairs, and don’t worry about other people so much.”