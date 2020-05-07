Netflix responds to viral homophobic tweet in best possible way

Don’t you just love it when homophobes are put in their place?

Earlier this week, a Twitter user went viral with an edited Spongebob Squarepants meme supposedly demonstrating how Netflix are forcing “unnecessary gay characters” in every new television series. You know, TV that actually reflects reality.

Worryingly, the post earned over 135,000 likes and 35,000 retweets, as well as hundreds of alarming anti-LGBTQ comments and rhetoric such as, “Heterosexuality is what allowed the continuity of the human race. What is normal isn’t forced.”

Also: “If homosexuality was normal could you take every gay person put them on an island and could they continue? Why do gay people need straight people to have kids so they can adopt or any other way they need to have children?”

WARNING: You will feel RAGE at the ridiculous amount of stupidity and ignorance in the below tweets.

However, the LGBTQ community and its allies rallied behind each other and tore the tweet to shreds.

“Personally I dislike all the unnecessary straight and cis people,” joked one user, while another wrote: “The same way you people forced heterosexuality down our throats is the same way we’ll force homosexuality down your throats.”

* Insert gif of Coco Montrese saying, “Get her Jade!” *

Now, Netflix have stepped in themselves and honey, they are not here for this homophobia. Like, at all.

The official Twitter account for the streaming service – and we’re not talking about a country-specific account, we mean the big one with 7.8 million followers – quoted the tweet with the most epic of clap backs.

“Sorry you have yet to realize that every gay person is very necessary,” they wrote.

We’re gonna insert that gif for real this time:

Twitter was living. So far, the tweet has received over 560,000 likes and 90,000 retweets – and it’s growing larger by the minute. 135,000 likes and 35,000 retweets doesn’t seem like so much now, does it?

Check out the best reactions below.

Oh, poor straight people and their lack of representation in the media, right? 🙃 — Rao (@RaonyPhillips) May 6, 2020

Woooow. Wack opinions like this are the reason gay characters are overly necessary. Keep it up, @netflix. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzhUyVXlrk — Freeform (@FreeformTV) May 7, 2020

NETFLIX SNAPPED. the supreme streaming service. We been knew pic.twitter.com/ELuS4w2H1Y — Drebae💎 (@Drebae_) May 7, 2020

Fucking savage. Good on you Netflix ^^ — Gray Goo Girl 🏳️‍🌈⚧️ (@graygoogirl) May 7, 2020

I’m just here for the comments. Don’t mind me. — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) May 6, 2020

PERIOD NETFLIX…STAN LESBIAN ELLIE CHUpic.twitter.com/Z3VKxCv0tH — joy (@dykeangst) May 6, 2020

Love will always win!