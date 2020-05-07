Queer Eye cast to face off against the original Fab Five in charity special

No, we can’t believe.

Remember Captain America: Civil War, when the Avengers threw down in two powerhouse teams at the airport? Y’know, one of the biggest spectacles in modern cinema? Well, the gays are about to be blessed with their own version.

On 30 May, the original Queer Eye cast – Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, and Jai Rodriguez – will reunite on the season six premiere of Celebrity Family Feud to win money for The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ charity.

First, they’ll have to take down their opponents, and if there’s anyone who can defeat the Queer Eye OG’s, it’s their successors.

Antoni Porowoski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France are all on deck to benefit another LGBTQ charity, GLSEN. Wesley Hamilton, who appeared on season four of the Netflix revival, will step in for Karamo Brown.

An announcement video, filmed in quarantine, sees the two competing casts playfully taunting each other.

“I can’t wait to mop the floor with your cute little buns,” says Carson, to which Bobby replies: “Oh honey, that’s really cute that you think you’re going to win. But we surveyed 100 people and they all think we’re gonna win.”

While the promotional video shows the Queer Eye guys at home in self-isolation, official press photos for Celebrity Family Feud confirms that the episode was actually filmed before the coronavirus lockdown in a studio.

Watch the hilarious announcement video below.