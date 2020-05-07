Neve Campbell in talks to return as Sidney Prescott in Scream 5

Sidney Prescott vs Ghostface, round five.

Can you even imagine a Scream sequel without the Sidney Prescott? Thankfully, it looks like we won’t have to, because Neve Campbell has revealed that she’s in discussions to return as her signature character one more time (!).

In an interview with YouTube star Jake Hamilton, the actress confirmed that she’s been in touch with Matt Betinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who were announced as the successors to the late Wes Craven for Scream 5 earlier this year.

“We’re having conversations. I have been approached about it,” she revealed to Hamilton.

“The timing’s a bit challenging because of COVID. We only started the conversation maybe a month and a half ago, so it’s going to take some time to figure out how it’s all going to work out. We’re negotiating, so we’ll see.”

Campbell said the duo wrote her a “very touching letter” about Craven and how his work has inspired and influenced them as directors, saying they “really want to honour him and that meant a great, great deal to me.

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in Scream (1996)

“Hopefully we can all see eye to eye on the project and find a way to make it. I’m so grateful for these films.”

The actress continued to say that she loves playing Sidney Prescott and it’s “always fun for me to step back in her shoes, and it’s always fun for me to see the cast come back and make one of these films again and try to make another good one.”

It’s hard to imagine Scream without the iconic director, but it’ll be hard to turn away from the franchise, especially if Neve Campbell is back on board. Question is: will Courtney Cox and David Arquette reprise their roles too?

The first Scream was released in 1996 to universal acclaim, and is often credited with revitalising the horror genre. A sequel was released to similar praise one year later, while the 2000 threequel received mixed to negative reviews.

The franchise was revived in 2011 with a fourth instalment to highly positive reviews and ever since, fans have clamoured to see Sidney Prescott take on Ghostface one more time.

Here’s hoping these negotiations work out…