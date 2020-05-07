Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne announces debut single

The Vivienne is coming to slay the music industry.

The legendary queen, who won the first ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last year, has finally announced the release for her long-awaited debut single, Tonight, which will arrive Wednesday 20 May.

Described as the “epitome of the word banger”, the track is inspired by The Vivienne’s love for Pete Burns’ band Dead or Alive and 80s Liverpool pop and will combine “swirling synths, a thumping bass and soaring vocals.”

When we spoke to Viv earlier this year, she teased: “People who have heard the song have said, ‘If you heard it without knowing who it was from, you wouldn’t say it was a typical drag queen song.’ I’m not singing about hair, high heels and makeup.

“Everyone’s doing an 80s remix. I did this song months ago, so to see this 80s revival I’m kind of like, ‘Ooh! Perfect!’”

Since her stint on Drag Race, The Vivienne has kept busy with several projects such as Morning T&T, in which she and Baga Chipz reprise their Snatch Game-winning characters for a morning show, and I Like to Watch for Netflix (also with Baga).

She’s also taken her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to Tinseltown for her World of Wonder spin-off series The Vivienne Takes Hollywood. (You can watch the first four episodes on BBC iPlayer right now.)

I Like to Watch is also available on YouTube – watch the latest episode below.