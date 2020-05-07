Kim Petras’ new single Malibu is an early contender for song of the summer

by Daniel Megarry

Song of the summer? Kim Petras may already have it in the bag.

The future superstar has has returned to her bubblegum pop roots on latest single Malibu, a glittering banger which features one of Kim’s signature soaring hooks and disco and funk-inspired beats reminscent of DeBarge and The Jackson 5.

“Malibu is a return to colour, the feeling of being in love, and the escapism pop that I love the most. After Clarity, I had cried all my tears and moved on, so this is a reflection of how I’ve been feeling,” explains Kim.

“I just want Malibu to be a fizzy, refreshing drink that comes to you during this quarantine and makes you forget all your anxieties. I hope this can be a little vitamin shot that brightens your day.”

Listen to Malibu here or watch the lyric video below.

Kim Petras' new single Malibu is an early contender for song of the summer

