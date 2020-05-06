Lady Gaga announces release date for new album Chromatica

We finally have a release date for Lady Gaga’s new album!

Fans of the pop superstar were disappointed when she delayed the release of her highly-anticipated album Chromatica earlier this year (to be fair, she was busy raising over $35 million for coronavirus relief), but the wait is almost over.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (6 May), Gaga announced that the album will drop on 29 May – that’s just weeks away!

“The journey continues. You can officially join me on Chromatica on May 29,” she wrote alongside a fierce new photo from the album campaign.

Gaga recently announced the tracklist for the record, and it features some incredible guest features. The previously rumoured Ariana Grande will appear on Rain On Me, while Elton John will appear on a track called Sine From Above.

K-pop superstar girl group BLACKPINK will also be making a surprise appearance on a track called Sour Candy, which we cannot wait for – here’s one of their incredible videos if you aren’t already a fan.

See the full tracklist below.

1. Chromatica I

2. Alice

3. Stupid Love

4. Rain On Me feat. Ariana Grande

5. Free Woman

6. Fun Tonight

7. Chromatica II

8. 911

9. Plastic Doll

10. Sour Candy feat. BLACKPINK

11. Enigma

12. Replay

13. Chromatica III

14. Sine From Above feat. Elton John

15. 1000 Doves

16. Babylon

Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica is out 29 May.