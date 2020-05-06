Ryan Murphy confirms he’s working on Scream Queens season 3

It’s what we deserve.

Horror-comedy TV series Scream Queens, which boasted sharp-tongued humour and a string of high-profile stars including Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas, was officially cancelled in 2017 after just two seasons.

Despite its short-lived nature, the show gained something of a cult following, and fans have been calling for a revival ever since it was taken off the air.

Well, it seems that our prayers may have just been answered, as Scream Queens creator and TV mastermind Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee, Pose) has appeared to confirm that that he’s working on a follow-up.

Replying to a comment on Instagram calling for the show to be revived on Netflix – the streaming service Ryan recently signed a deal to produce exclusive content for – he simply wrote: “Working on that!”

YALL RYAN MURPHY CONFIRMED HES WORKING ON A NEW SEASON OF SCREAM QUEENS pic.twitter.com/nnl0geTV5Y — pop religion (@popligion) May 5, 2020

That little teaser has opened the floodgates, as the comment sections on all of his recent Instagram posts are now full of Scream Queens fans celebrating. “IT BETTER BE TRUE,” wrote one follower, while another added, “Thank you so much king I love you.”

Others took to Twitter to share their joy at the apparent confirmation, and relive some of their favourite scenes from the show.

RYAN MURPHY IS WORKING ON SEASON 3 OF SCREAM QUEENS THIS IS NOT A DRILL I REPEAT RYAN MURPHY IS WORKING ON SEASON 3 OF SCREAM QUEENS pic.twitter.com/x4VfSMm8Sw — pɐɯɥɐ (@datboiahmad) May 5, 2020

Scream Queens to all of us

pic.twitter.com/SucY4s8dSQ — 𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖊 (@LeeMontgomery7) May 5, 2020

Since Scream Queens is coming back I wanted to remind people of the most iconic speech in tv history:

pic.twitter.com/pW5CdjroJP — Hamad (@RepDeluxxxe) May 5, 2020

It’s not the first time Ryan has addressed fan demand for a third season of Scream Queens – early last year, he shared his thoughts on the potential revival and confirmed that stars Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd and Lea Michelle were all on board.

“So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing SCREAM QUEENS,” he wrote at the time.

“Emma, Billie, Lea and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six episode limited? A catch up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions…”

We’d also like to highlight that Ryan recently followed Ariana Grande on Instagram, making her the only other person he follows apart from his husband David Miller.

Ariana appeared in the first season of Scream Queens as Chanel #2, although she didn’t last long before being killed off. Are we about to see her return somehow? Or is Ariana headed for American Horror Story instead?

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we find out more.